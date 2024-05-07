Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie reveals secret child as she tries to track him down

Our Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Bernie Winter tells Dev that she had a secret child – and is trying to track him down.

Bernie has two adult children already – Paul and Gemma. However, Bernie has been acting shifty since the arrival of her ex, Denny. As Dev grow suspicious of Bernie’s recent behaviour, they come to learn that she has a secret third child.

Revealing that she had another son who was adopted, Bernie tells her boyfriend how she intends to find estranged Zac.

But will she be able to find her long-lost son? And if so, will he want anything to do with her?

Bernie’s been acting shifty recently (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie reveals her secret child to shocked Dev

As the week begins, Gemma realises that Bernie has been lying about her recent whereabouts. She asks Dev to do some digging to find out what Bernie has been hiding.

Dev has already been slightly suspicious of Bernie after he caught her going through a box of old photos and letters. She lied that it was just memories that she kept close to her, but in truth there was far more too it. Bernie also questioned Dev on his other children and how he feels not seeing them, which aroused his suspicions further.

Armed with Gemma’s suspicions, plus what he already knows, Dev confronts Bernie. She soon can’t keep her secret any more and reveals that she had another son, named Zodiac (Zac for short), who the government took into care.

Bernie is determined to find her lost son, Zac (Credit: ITV)

She tells Dev how another family later adopted Zac, and that he changed his name to Christopher Green. However, she’s determined to find her son.

Can Bernie find her long-lost progeny?

Bernie’s mission may not have a happy ending (Credit: ITV)

Bernie gets some heartbreaking news

Bernie tells Dev that there’s one more Christopher Green on her list. She reveals that she intends to pay him a visit.

However, Bernie’s quest hits a stumbling block when she learns that Christopher has died of cancer. Heartbroken, Bernie hits the bottle, fearing that she may have forever missed her chance to find her son.

Has her mission hit a dead end?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

