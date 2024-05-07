Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Nathan is attacked

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Bethany’s quest to prove Nathan’s guilt intensifies. And it’s not long before someone attacks him – but who?

Also, Bernie confesses her secret and goes on a mission to put things right. However, is she too late?

And, as Leanne is getting deeper in with Rowan, Toyah desperately tries to persuade her sister to think twice. But will she listen?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Bethany does some digging

When Bethany overhears Dee-Dee tell Carla and Nina news about Lauren’s phone messages, her mind starts whirring. Convinced Nathan is involved she blags her way into the solicitors and locates Lauren’s file before reading it. What will she find out?

2. Nathan confronts Bethany

Bethany’s obsession with Nathan grows as she quizzes Craig on her groomer’s alibi for Lauren’s disappearance. Craig lets slip Nathan was with his girlfriend and also that she works at a nail bar in town.

Bethany points out he was running a tanning salon when he groomed her, becoming more convinced than ever that Nathan knows something. Meanwhile, when she and Daniel leave the Rovers later, they’re shocked to be confronted by Nathan.

Nathan has a go at Bethany for harassing his girlfriend and Bethany has to hold fuming Daniel back.

3. Nathan attacked in Coronation Street spoilers

After Sarah expresses her concerns to Gary that Bethany is becoming fixated on Nathan being Lauren’s murderer, they, along with David agree something needs to be done.

Meanwhile, Nathan is packing up work on the building site when he’s approached by a hooded figure. He is struck over the head.

Nathan collapses to the ground, unconscious. But who has attacked him?

4. Who attacked Nathan?

Bethany wonders who was responsible for Nathan’s assault, and Shona and Sarah are convinced David was involved after seeing a suspicious stain on his jeans. David insists he didn’t do it.

However it’s not long before Shona bursts in and shows David the tracking app on his phone. It proves he was at the building site when Nathan was attacked.

David confesses he witnessed the attack, but he wasn’t responsible. Bethany is convinced Daniel is behind it, but is he?

5. Bernie’s secret revealed in Coronation Street spoilers

After Dev presses her to be honest, Bernie finally confesses she had another son, called Zodiac (Zac for short). He was taken into care and later adopted, changing his name to Christopher Green.

6. Bernie gets shock death news

Bernie is determined to track down Christopher and then starts working her way through a list of possible men. When she visits the last one on her list, she discovers he has died of cancer. Has Bernie lost the chance to meet her son?

7. Rowan sucks Leanne further in

Toyah is still desperate to get Leanne to see the Institute can’t be trusted and points to a now-deleted forum post. Leanne is dismissive, but asks Rowan about it, who claims it was written by a bitter ex and there’s no truth in it.

He then tells her he’s been promoted to the head of the North-West division. Rowan offers her a tour of the Institute and Leanne is flattered.

8. Toyah hunts for the truth

Toyah is still worried about Leanne’s involvement with the Institute. She does some digging and finds a phone number, arranging to meet Rowan’s ex, Una.

Toyah explains to Una Leanne is involved with the Institute and she’s worried she’s in danger. But will Una ease her fears – or confirm her worst nightmares?

Leanne is heading off on a retreat and Toyah begs her to reconsider. Leanne refuses and leaves without saying goodbye to Simon, who takes it very personally and soon goes off the rails…

8. Coronation Street spoilers: George tries to make it right

George apologises to Glenda over Archie’s will. He insists he wants to make it right with his sister.

He then hands her a cheque for £22k as a compromise. George hopes it’s enough to end their quarrel, but will Glenda be appeased?

9. Kevin in trouble

Kevin admits business is dead at the garage. He enlists Max to design a new website, but when Max tells him it will cost £1000 to get it live, Kev refuses. He later spies something while using Jack’s laptop and it leaves him rattled.

