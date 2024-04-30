Our Coronation Street spoilers reveal that, with Lauren still missing and Roy still in the frame for her murder, Bethany has a suspect in mind.

Tracking down her abuser, Nathan Curtis, she accuses him of the crime. Did Nathan kill Lauren?

The residents gather for a reconstruction of Lauren’s disappearance (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany spots a face from the past

Bobby, Max, Bethany and Beth gather in the precinct to watch a police reconstruction of Lauren’s last known movements.

Bethany is horrified to recognise her former abuser, Nathan Curtis, among a group of people in the crowd. With Bethany struggling to contain her emotions, Daniel finds her at home in a state of distress.

Bethany is convinced that she’s spotted Nathan in the crowd (Credit: ITV)

She tells him that she saw Nathan at the precinct. Daniel tries to reassure her that Nathan is in prison. He insists that it was just her mind playing games.

Later, Nicky calls around and tells them that she’s going to meet a girl called Ellie. She explains that Ellie may have more information on Lauren.

Daniel isn’t convinced, but Bethany knows what she saw (Credit: ITV)

Bethany’s on the case

Daniel continues to insist that Bethany’s mind is playing tricks on her. Insistent, Bethany pauses a video of the police reconstruction.

She zooms in on the footage to show Daniel a close-up of Nathan. He agrees it looks like him, so they head off to find out more

At the police station, DS Swain tells Bethany that Nathan was indeed released months ago. Furious, Bethany urges DS Swain to bring Nathan in for questioning. She tells her that he must be responsible for Lauren’s murder.

Bethany comes face-t0-face with Nathan (Credit: ITV)

Bethany confronts Nathan

After doing some research, Bethany discovers that Nathan is working on a building site near the precinct. She, Bethany and Daniel track him down there.

As Nathan rounds a corner, he stops in his tracks, coming face-to-face with Bethany. She explodes and accuses him of murdering Lauren.

Has Bethany found Lauren’s killer?

Who is Nathan Curtis in Coronation Street

In 2017 Bethany was wooed by Nathan, who led her to believe he loved her. In fact, he was grooming her and offered her to his friends for sex.

Bethany was subsequently raped by several of his mates, including on police officer.

She finally managed to escape the trauma when Nathan was trying to get her abroad. He wanted to sell her to a sex trafficking ring.

Bethany got away by asking for help from a family at a service station. The police were called and Nathan was arrested. He was then sent to prison for his crimes.

