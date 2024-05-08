EastEnders: Denzel overheard Yolande assault secret, fans predict

Last night’s episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, May 7) saw Yolande finally open up to Patrick about Pastor Clayton’s assault on her.

Patrick then tried to cheer Yolande up by playing a song through the speakers after Denzel taught him how to do so.

Fans of the BBC soap have now predicted that Denzel already knows about Yolande’s assault…

Yolande opened up to Patrick (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Patrick learned the truth

In a special two-hander episode for the soap, Patrick finally learned the truth about Pastor Clayton’s assault on Yolande.

Yolande had asked Elaine to break the news to Patrick as she couldn’t face doing it herself, with Elaine then telling Patrick over the phone.

Patrick then tried to speak to Yolande but she locked herself in the bathroom. Furious over the situation, Patrick then rushed outside to confront the Pastor before Yolande stopped him from doing so.

With Yolande revealing all, Patrick then tried to cheer her up by playing a song through the speakers.

He explained that Denzel had taught him how to connect his phone to the Bluetooth speakers so he hoped it would work.

During a heartfelt moment, Yolande then revealed that she would be reporting the Pastor to church officials.

Denzel may have overheard… (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘work out’ huge Denzel truth twist

With Patrick trying to remember how to connect his phone to the speakers, some fans have suggested that he may have accidentally connected it to Denzel’s speakers or phone.

As Yolande revealed the details of the assault to Patrick, this would mean that Denzel would’ve also overheard the conversation.

One fan commented: “I seriously thought that they were gonna go with Denzel having heard the whole thing because of Bluetooth or something omg.”

Another fan replied: “Omg I thought that too!!! We have yet to know for sure…”

A third viewer added: “I reckon that the Bluetooth will have something to do with the Pastor’s downfall!”

Does he know? (Credit: BBC)

Does Denzel know about the Pastor’s assault on Yolande?

Patrick admitted that he was struggling to connect the music to the speakers, trying to remember what Denzel had told him.

But, did Denzel overhear Yolande reveal the details of the assault? Will he get revenge on Pastor Clayton and be responsible for his downfall?

