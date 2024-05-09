EastEnders: George is being given too many major storylines, fans complain

Last night in EastEnders (Wednesday, May 8), George and the rest of his family gathered in the Square for Gloria’s memorial.

However, the event of remembrance soon ended with George making a trip to the hospital.

EastEnders fans have now taken to social media to share their frustration as George is given yet another huge storyline.

It’s just one thing after another for George (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: George has a brain condition

Viewers of the BBC soap will know that George’s adoptive mum – Gloria Knight – recently passed away after suffering a heart attack.

Eddie had arranged and held Gloria’s funeral without George knowing, meaning that he couldn’t attend.

Last night, George and the rest of the Knights arranged a memorial in the Square for Gloria so that they could still pay their respects.

However, during the event, George started to experience some dizziness and ended up collapsing to the ground.

He then headed to the hospital with his family to get checked over, lying to the doctor that he hadn’t been fighting.

Revealing that George had a brain condition, the doctor then admitted that one more blow to the head could be fatal for George.

Ignoring this warning, George then secretly met up with Rufus and discussed competing in another fight as he took his winnings from the previous one off of him.

George has been through a lot recently (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans complain as new George Knight storyline kicks off

With George finding out about his true heritage, learning that his adoptive father killed his biological dad, seeing Eddie go to prison, being by his mum’s bedside as she died… and now being told that he has a brain condition, fans of the soap have grown frustrated.

They think that the soap is giving George too many big storylines one after another, wanting a break in between the plots.

One fan complained: “I’m kinda getting George fatigue. They are throwing everything at him constantly like Mick.”

Another person added: “George is getting so many storylines one after the other.”

A third viewer finished: “EastEnders needs to give it a rest with George Knight. One thing after the other. The new Mick “overused” Carter.”

George’s son is set to rock up in Walford (Credit: BBC)

Will George get a break?

It looks like more action is to come for George as he continues to be tempted back into fighting despite being advised not to.

EastEnders spoilers reveal that George’s son – Junior – will soon arrive in Albert Square and come face to face with his dad for the first time in years.

But, will this reunion go smoothly? Can George start looking after himself and his loved ones?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

