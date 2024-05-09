Emmerdale: Belle needs to stand up to Tom and leave him, fans beg

Yesterday evening in Emmerdale (Wednesday, May 8), Belle tried to speak to Tom about what went down at the dinner party.

However, Tom told Belle that they needed to just forget about it and move forward.

Emmerdale fans have now called for Belle to take action and leave her abusive husband.

Tom blamed Belle for her injured hand (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tom refused to discuss his behaviour with Belle

Last night, Belle asked Tom whether they could speak properly about what happened after the dinner party.

Tom initially agreed, but when Belle tried to talk about it he said that the topic had been discussed enough and no more needed to be said on the matter.

Belle then told Tom that he was acting really weirdly, pretending that nothing major had happened when he’d scalded her hands.

Tom, after previously giving Belle a bandage for her injury, then made out that she’d scalded herself. He took no responsibility for holding her hands under the boiling water.

Belle then agreed to forget what had happened, not wanting to end up with a broken marriage like Rhona and Marlon.

Fans are worried for Belle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans urge Belle to defend herself against Tom

Belle tried to stand up to Tom and confront him over his behaviour before backing down and going along with what Tom wanted.

Now, fans have grown fed up with Belle’s behaviour and want her to find the courage to leave Tom sooner rather than later.

One fan wondered: “Omg, Belle apologising to Tom. How can she do that after the way he was with her last night? Anyway, talking more won’t make any difference.”

Another person added: “I’m losing my patience with you Belle.”

I'm losing my patience with you Belle #Emmerdale — JillyGee (@GrocottJanice) May 8, 2024

Why are they portraying Belle as so timid and dim? She has never been like that, I know abusers can wear you down but she’d have been straight back to her family if the writing wasn’t so barmy #Emmerdale — Baroness Beckie (@Beckie_Miller_) May 8, 2024

I’m not sure why Belle gives in every single time…#emmerdale pic.twitter.com/lri4NB3qsY — Spartacus2963 (@spartacus2963) May 8, 2024

A third viewer complained: “Why are they portraying Belle as so timid and dim? She has never been like that. I know abusers can wear you down but she’d have been straight back to her family if the writing wasn’t so barmy.”

A fourth fan finished: “I’m not sure why Belle gives in every single time?…”

Tom continues to control Belle (Credit: ITV)

Will Belle fight back against Tom?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Tom pushes Belle further away from her family.

He also sets up a joint bank account so that he can control her finances. But, will Belle fight back?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!