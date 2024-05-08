Emmerdale: Belle to stab Tom in self-defence, a new fan theory predicts

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, May 7), Belle and Tom hosted a dinner party at their home but ended up having an awful night.

Rhona and Marlon ended their marriage over the dinner table as Tom continued to secretly abuse his wife.

A new Emmerdale fan theory now suggests that Belle will kill Tom in future scenes.

Tom scalded Belle’s hands (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Belle and Tom’s dinner party

Yesterday evening in the Dales, Belle and Tom prepared for their dinner party as Tom watched Belle’s every move in the kitchen.

Tom told Belle to change into a more appropriate outfit. He then discovered the hidden pack of contraceptive pills in the draw.

As the guests came in, and with Rhona and Marlon soon arguing over the dinner table, Tom told everyone that he and Belle were trying for a baby.

Belle pretended that the onions made her cry as she nipped upstairs to check on Piper. A threatening Tom soon confronted her though. Mandy, however, interrupted the pair before things got even worse.

Later on, once the guests had called it a night, Tom confronted Belle about the pack of pills and punished her by holding her hands under boiling hot water from the running tap.

Belle was left in agony as Tom acted as if nothing had happened, making his way up to bed.

One fan has spotted some clues (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Belle to kill Tom?

One fan noticed that the camera favoured a shot of Belle cutting the cake with a knife…

Now, a new fan theory suggests that this could have been foreshadowing Belle stabbing and killing Tom in the future.

The fan theory reads: “There was a close up of the knife Belle wanted to cut the cake with, and then someone (Marlon?) mentioned being stabbed in the back and the camera cut to Tom.

“I hope they don’t go the way that Coronation Street did with Yasmeen and Geoff where Belle stabs Tom in self defence and then spends the next six months on attempted murder charges.”

Another fan added: “It reminded me so much of Geoff and Yasmeen at the sink but Yasmeen bottled him, just thought Belle will go one step further and kill him. The CCTV will be there as evidence about what Tom did to Belle so she would eventually be acquitted.”

A third person added to the theory: “I wonder if Belle will just turn around and kill him, I’ll be thrilled. I will be so [bleep] proud. Please just let it happen. PLEASE. PLEASE. PLEASE.”

Belle has killed before… (Credit: ITV)

Could Belle strike back at Tom?

Belle is starting to wake up and see Tom for who he really is but still remains trapped in the marriage for the time being.

She has killed before (RIP Gemma Andrews), but could she soon strike again and stand up to Tom? How long will it be before Belle cracks?

