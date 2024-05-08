Emmerdale: Mandy is suspicious of Tom abuse, fans predict

Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday, May 7), Mandy joined Paddy, Suzy, Vanessa, Rhona and Marlon for a dinner party at Tom and Belle’s house.

Mandy was soon taken aback though when she found out that Belle and Tom were trying for a baby.

Fans of the ITV soap have now predicted that Mandy might be on to Tom’s abusive behaviour.

Mandy worried about Belle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Mandy checked on Belle

Mandy and Paddy made things rather awkward last night by acting all loved up in front of Belle, Tom, Rhona and Marlon.

In the kitchen, Tom had secretly found Belle’s hidden pack of contraceptive pills and had then sat back at the table announcing to everyone that they were trying for a baby.

Belle then headed upstairs after pretending that the onions made her cry, leaving the table to check on Piper the Dog.

With Tom following her into the bathroom and threatening her, Mandy soon interrupted the tense exchange and questioned if everything was okay.

She had been taken aback by the baby news, knowing that Belle wasn’t ready to have children at the moment.

Belle told Mandy that everything was fine though and headed back to join the others downstairs.

Does Mandy know? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans ‘rumble’ Tom downfall in Mandy Dingle twist

Emmerdale viewers have wondered whether Mandy knows that something isn’t quite right with Belle.

After last night’s scenes, they reckon that Mandy is suspicious of Tom and may have cottoned on to his abuse of Belle.

One fan commented: “I’m sure Mandy suspects something – she didn’t waste time coming up the stairs after Belle and Tom.”

Another person shared: “Banking on Mandy realising that something is wrong after going upstairs tonight.”

A third viewer added: “I hope Mandy following them upstairs means she’s cottoned on!”

Will Mandy protect Belle? (Credit: ITV)

Is Mandy suspicious of Tom?

Belle recently confided in Mandy that she wasn’t ready for kids yet, leading to Mandy being stunned when she found out about the couple’s baby plans yesterday.

Noticing that Belle was upset, does Mandy have her concerns? Does she suspect that Tom’s been abusing Belle?

