Emmerdale: Marlon to suffer another stroke after Rhona split, a new fan theory predicts

Viewers of Emmerdale will know that last night (Tuesday, May 7), a special dinner party aired which showed two different perspectives of the same evening.

One perspective of the night was of Belle and Tom, with the other being of Rhona and Marlon.

Now, a new fan theory predicts that Marlon will have another stroke after Rhona ended their marriage.

Rhona called it a day (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Rhona ended her marriage to Marlon

Belle and Tom hosted a dinner party at their house last night, with Rhona and Marlon attending the gathering despite tensions being high between the pair.

However, Rhona failed to contain her emotions and instead made her frustration towards Marlon clear.

She soon argued with Marlon over the dinner table, telling him that she only cared about Ivy instead of him.

After this, Rhona wanted to leave the dinner party but Marlon tried to get her to stay.

With this, Rhona then told Marlon that their marriage was over…

Rhona wanted out (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Marlon to fall ill as his marriage ends?

With Marlon and Rhona ending their marriage over the dinner table, fans of the soap are worrying that the stress Rhona has brought to Marlon recently might lead him to fall ill.

They think that he might have another stroke due to the way Rhona’s been acting recently…

One fan conjured up the theory and said: “If Marlon isn’t careful he could have another stroke. The stress right now isn’t good for him.”

Another person added: “Hope Marlon doesn’t have another stroke with the stress. The storyline dragged out long enough last time.”

A third viewer recently shared: “Marlon, your pettiness is going to bring on either a heart attack or another stroke!”

Will the stress become too much? (Credit: ITV)

Could Marlon have another stroke?

With Marlon and Rhona arguing over Gus and Ivy recently, Marlon’s been put under a lot of stress.

Now that his marriage has been ended over the dinner table, could this bombshell trigger another stroke?

