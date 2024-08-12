Not even the most devoted of Giovanni Pernice fans could have been surprised a couple of months ago when it was confirmed he would not feature in the 2024 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Following months of allegations and headlines concerning claims about the Italian pro’s conduct on the BBC One dance contest, Giovanni was not among the troupe of Strictly pros announced for later this year back in June.

At the time, disappointed Giovanni fans threatened to boycott Strictly in future for dropping the TV fave. “Definitely won’t be the same without him, he definitely deserved better,” said just one supporter on social media.

But amid the allegations reported about Giovanni – and suggestions a BBC investigation has come in for a “dramatic intervention” – here’s what he is believed to have been up to recently.

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice left Strictly 2023 just a few weeks into the BBC One dance contest (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice life post-Strictly: ‘Love split’

Giovanni previously denied “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour” following earlier reports about the alleged scandal.

And within days of the Strictly pros announcement, Giovanni was back on social media – even though tabloid reports claimed Giovanni felt “the scrutiny on him has become too much”.

He went on to share another statement, vowing to ‘clear his name’ as further accusations piled up in the press.

Unfortunately, it appears Giovanni’s love life was also unsettled. In mid July reports popped up indicating his reported relationship with model Molly Brown had ended.

The pair were said to have dated and split up earlier in 2024 before giving it another go before calling it off again.

A source claimed to The Mirror: “Giovanni and Molly grew very close, very quickly, after they split up the first time and got back together. Their relationship has been pretty full on. But they have rowed again recently and it all came to a head earlier this week, when they called it quits.

“Molly has been very supportive of Giovanni. But, he has been under a lot of stress lately and that has taken its toll. It is not impossible they will try to give things another go once the dust has settled a little. After all, they have done that before. But at the moment things are quite heated and it looks very unlikely.”

Giovanni concern

Meanwhile, back in June, tabloid images of Giovanni had some fans worried.

Having been photographed smoking a cigarette outside a casino before visiting a bakery, supporters pondered whether he may be indulging in “bad habits”.

“Stop smoking Giovanni, you’ll regret it,” one was quoted as saying.

Another urged: “It’s a bit concerning he’s visiting those shabby slot machine places. Stay strong Giovanni.”

Giovanni Pernice will be on tour next year (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni ‘last dance’ tour

Additionally, right at the end of July, Giovanni warned fans about his “last dance”.

Plugging the dates for his 2025 tour served as a source of good news for his loyal fanbase.

But some had reservations about the update, with one “devastated” over what the show’s title could imply.

“Please keep doing your shows,” someone else begged.

And another fan reflected: “Can’t wait till the day you return to Strictly.”

