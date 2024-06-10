In Giovanni Pernice news, some Strictly Come Dancing viewers are outraged over the star’s axing from the show. In fact, some are even threatening to boycott the programme.

Strictly Come Dancing has finally revealed the professional dancers who will be twirling their way into the 2024 series. However, Giovanni is not mentioned in the line-up – and it seems fans of the show are less than impressed…

The dancer will not be appearing on the 2024 series of Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: ITV / Youtube)

Giovanni Pernice news

It isn’t much of a surprise that Giovanni isn’t in the confirmed 2024 Strictly pro dancers cast, as it was reported back in May that Giovanni had allegedly quit the show.

A source told The Sun at the time: “Gio feels the scrutiny on him has become too much, and now is the time to make a fresh start. He wants to focus on other TV projects, and feels he’s achieved all he can on Strictly, having won the trophy back in 2021 and reaching the final an unprecedented four times.”

Now, a statement released by the BBC (June 10) has confirmed who is making their way back to the dance floor for the 20th series.

The statement read: “At the heart of the dancefloor itself will be the Professional Dancers, ready to dazzle and delight with their extraordinary talent and choreography.”

The celebrity dancers who made the list are as follows…

Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola.

Sarah James, the show’s executive producer, said: “This year Strictly marks two decades of entertaining the nation and we will be back with a bang in September as we celebrate in style with our incredible team both on and off screen.”

Giovanni is currently being investigated by the BBC (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing fans fume over line-up

Fans of the show have since flocked to social media – and it’s safe to say they aren’t happy!

One penned: “Well he was the best one on there. He was the reason I watched it. He was amazing with Rose [Ayling-Ellis].”

Another fumed: “I won’t be watching if he isn’t on Strictly.”

A third stated: “Not watching now, he’s a great dancer.”

Another chimed in: “Well I don’t think I will be watching this year. Only watched it because he was on it…”

A fifth wrote: “That’s ruined it for me.”

“I doubt I’ll be watching it this year,” exclaimed another.

Giovanni Pernice news

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the BBC have embarked upon an investigation into Giovanni’s alleged behaviour. This is due to allegations about his behaviour from some of his former celebrity dance partners. Most notably, Amanda Abbington, who bowed out of filming last series on medical grounds.

Reports later claimed that Amanda developed PTSD after working with Giovanni on the show. Despite this, Giovanni has defended his teaching methods. He instead claimed he is a “perfectionist” which “comes from a perspective of caring”.

In a statement in May, he said he rejects “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name”.

