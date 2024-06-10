Strictly Come Dancing has finally revealed the professional dancers taking part in the 2024 series of the BBC dance show.

As expected, embattled pro Giovanni Pernice is not on the line-up.

However, following cancer treatment, Amy Dowden is making a return to the dancefloor.

Strictly 2024: Pro line-up released

A statement released by the BBC today (June 10) has revealed who is back for the 20th series.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman return as hosts. The judging line-up remains the same too. Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood all return.

However, it’s the pro dancer line-up for Strictly 2024 that raises eyebrows.

Amid an investigation into his behaviour, Strictly Come Dancing legend Giovanni Pernice is not one of the professional dancers announced to take part this year.

The statement read: “At the heart of the dancefloor itself will be the Professional Dancers, ready to dazzle and delight with their extraordinary talent and choreography.”

Giovanni won’t dance on 2024 series

It then went on to list those taking part in the series.

“Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola will all take to the Strictly dancefloor, guaranteeing viewers an abundance of spectacular routines.”

Sarah James, the show’s executive producer, said: “This year Strictly marks two decades of entertaining the nation and we will be back with a bang in September as we celebrate in style with our incredible team both on and off screen.”

