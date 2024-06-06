Adam Thomas has praised his young son Teddy following an accident recently which resulted in the little boy having to have stitches.

The former Emmerdale actor shared a series of photos of Teddy, nine, to Instagram. It showed the little boy with a deep cut just underneath his eyebrow.

Adam, 35, explained that Teddy “had a fall whilst we were away” and ended up cutting his eye.

The star shared a photo of Teddy smiling with the cut on his eye. Another showed the little boy with a bandage over the cut as his mum, Adam’s wife Caroline, smiled next to him.

Another shot showed a close-up of Teddy’s stitches.

Adam wrote: “I didn’t think I could love this little boy anymore, but I was wrong! I see him in a completely different light now, a newfound respect and admiration for this brave lil old soul.

“He had a fall whilst we were away and ended up cutting just under his eye… it was quite a deep gash and so had to have stitches but he handled the whole experience like a champ!!”

Adam praised his son Teddy following the accident (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing star Adam added: “Through out all of it he just kept checking on me, Caz and Elsie asking if we’re okay and for us not to worry!

“Luckily it was only a few stitches and I know things can always be worse and they are for so many people, so just got to count our lucky blessings. But seeing your child have to go through that last night really was a big wake up call for me… a new fear unlocked.”

Fans praised Teddy in the comments as one person commented: “Wow bless him, they patched him up good.”

Adam and wife Caroline have two kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another told Adam: “Aw get well soon. This happened to my daughter, I nearly fainted watching the plastics stitch her, and she was 17. Hard being a parent.”

Adam and wife Caroline, who wed in 2017, have two children – Teddy and daughter Elsie-Rose, six.

