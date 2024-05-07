Mum of Alison Hammond’s new boyfriend ‘uncomfortable’ with romance: ‘She’s told him he must end it’

Alison Hammond and her new boyfriend have reportedly left his mum “uncomfortable” with their romance.

In early April, it was reported that telly fave Alison has found a “trusted companion”. In the weeks since, her ‘new man’ has been identified as Russian model and masseur David Putman.

However, now it’s been claimed that David’s Russian mum is not too impressed by their romance. So much so, that she has allegedly told David to end things with the This Morning star.

Alison’s new boyfriend’s mum is reportedly not keen (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond new boyfriend

Following reports of Alison dating David, a reported 6ft 10in tall model in his twenties, Alison broke her silence about dating. Earlier this month, Alison admitted she is “not single”.

Now, it’s been claimed that David’s Russian mum Olga, 63, is not too keen on her son’s relationship with Alison.

She’s told him in no uncertain terms that he must end it

“She thinks Alison is way too old for David and doesn’t like all the attention her TV fame has brought to her son,” a source told The Sun.

The insider added: “She’s uncomfortable that her son is with someone who has so much more financial power than him.” The source then claimed that Olga’s traditional values “don’t sit well” with her son’s new romance with Alison.

“She’s told him in no uncertain terms that he must end it,” the source claimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@mr.putman.207)

Alison Hammond news

The insider went on to note how Olga raised her children “in the Orthodox Church”. And Alison and David’s relationship “doesn’t fit her beliefs”.

David is happy with his relationship so anything his mum says isn’t going to affect him

What’s more, it’s also been claimed that Olga has been calling David “almost every day” to tell him how “unhappy” she is. The source said: “But David is happy with his relationship so anything his mum says isn’t going to affect him.”

ED! has approached a representative for Alison Hammond for comment.

Alison confirms relationship status

This Morning star Alison spoke out about her love life in May, confirming she is in fact dating someone. She told the Parenting Hell podcast: “I’m not single. I’m dating. I’m dating!”

The TV star said her teenage son is also vocal about her love life now he’s older. She added: “I think it’s more difficult now because he is more verbal now that he is older. He’ll want to know who this person is and he’ll want to meet them.

“It’s a lot harder. He’ll wanna know that this guy is treating me well. The person who I am seeing at the moment, he is on his Instagram and he is like ‘yeah I like him, he’s not too in your face.'”

