BGT was back with its second live semi-final last night (Tuesday May 28), and it proved to be a bit of an awkward one for show judge Alesha Dixon.

Eight acts took to the stage yesterday to battle it out for a place in the grand final, which will air this Sunday (June 2).

In spite of talented performances from eight-year-old Ravi and his Dream Team and K-Pop band Blitzers, it was magician Jack Rhodes and skipping sensations Haribow who eventually became the lucky two acts to progress to the next round.

But someone who went down less well with the audience was judge Alesha Dixon. Her reaction to shadow puppet act Matteo caused the entire show to ground to a halt.

Matteo gave a shadow puppet rendition of Lady & The Tramp on BGT last night (Credit: ITV)

Alesha Dixon sparks backlash on BGT

It seems Alesha was less than impressed with Matteo’s impression of Lady & The Tramp, telling him that it didn’t “set her on fire” like his audition had done.

This feedback triggered immediate uproar from the audience, with boos so loud that hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly had to wait for things to die down before moving on to the other judges.

In a rare series of events, even Simon then went on to disagree with her, saying that he’d personally loved the performance.

As for the viewers at home, many also took to social media to hit back against Alesha.

‘She’s talking rubbish’

“Matteo your performance was really good. Ignore Alesha, she is talking rubbish. You’re really talented with your act,” one person tweeted.

“Matteo was hilarious with his shadow puppets,” another agreed.

Alesha Dixon came under fire for her comments on BGT last night (Credit: ITV)

Somebody else commented: “Alesha getting savaged by the audience,” followed up by a laughing emoji.

A fourth also said that they were pleased to see “Alesha getting boos”. They continued: “That was the best act of the night tbf, I could watch that over and over again.”

