Monty Don pays heartbreaking tribute to late pooch Nigel on his birthday

Chelsea Flower Show star Monty Don took to social media recently to commemorate what would have been the 16th birthday of his late dog, Nigel.

The golden retriever regularly graced the television screens alongside Monty and became a beloved fixture on Gardeners’ World.

But Nigel died in 2020 at the age of 12.

Monty Don remembers late dog Nigel

In a Facebook post recently, the Gardeners’ World star shared a series of photos of Nigel.

Alongside the images, he wrote: “Today would have been Nigel’s 16th birthday. We shall drink deep to his memory.”

Fans immediately flooded the comments with words of support.

One wrote: “What wonderful memories you must have of the beautiful Nigel. He was such a special dog and we all miss seeing you two together. Love and big hugs Monty.”

“Happy heavenly birthday to Nigel. Sending hugs to you all,” another fan commented.

“Beautiful boy, imprinted on your heart. Remembered and loved every day,” a third added.

The loss of Nigel was incredibly tough for Monty, who previously described it as a “great shock and sadness”.

On his website Monty penned a moving tribute to his companion, reflecting on Nigel’s final day.

He wrote: “He was 12 and had a good life and his end was quick and painless and came after a very happy day when he walked and ate and played – gently – seemingly without a care.”

Monty Don lost his dog Nigel in 2020 (Credit: Cover Images)

Monty Don on Gardeners’ World future

Recently, Monty opened up about his future on Gardener’s World.

After speculation that he would be stepping back from the show, he assured fans he would not be going anywhere.

“In the end, I’m a gardener and my life is lived in my garden. To share that through the medium of Gardeners’ World is not only a privilege, it’s also completely central to who I am and what I do,” Monty told Radio Times.

“All things being equal, unless I do something terribly wrong over the next few years, I will be doing it for at least another three years including this year.”

Read more: Monty Don on ‘ongoing’ battle with depression as he addresses leaving Gardeners’ World

Catch Monty on the Chelsea Flower Show airs on May 22 from 8pm on BBC Two.

What do you make of this story? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to join in the conversation.