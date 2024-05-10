TV star and fitness guru Chloe Madeley has announced on Instagram that she is launching her own app with Emma Storey Gordon.

Chloe and Emma already have their own podcast, The EC Method, where they “answer client questions and explore common barriers and hurdles to reaching goals.” Now, they are expanding their brand…

Chloe has announced her own app (Credit: YouTube)

Chloe Madeley on Instagram

As their podcast continues to gain popularity, Chloe has revealed that she and Emma are now launching an app for fans to enjoy.

“We’re having a baby! The brand new EC Method app coming soon,” she wrote on Instagram yesterday (May 9), attaching a selfie of the pair.

Chloe thanked My PT Hub, a software that helps businesses for personal trainers and fitness professionals.

As of writing this, details surrounding the app still remain under wraps. However, Chloe’s followers are excited for it to launch nonetheless.

‘Ooh how exciting!’

“Chlemma World Domination. Anchois unite,” one user wrote.

“Ooh how exciting!” another person shared.

“Excited for this!!!” a third remarked.

“Can’t wait,” a fourth person said.

“EPIC!!!!!” another passionate user wrote, adding three flame emoji.

Fans are excited for Chloe’s new project (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Chloe Madeley family

After marrying England rugby player James Haskell in 2018, the pair welcomed their daughter, Bodhi, in 2022. However, over a year later, they announced they had split.

That said, the pair are still on good terms and are raising their child together.

Last month, Chloe shared a wholesome family group shot. “My little modern family,” she wrote in her caption.

“Lovely picture and a great example of how co parenting should be xx,” one user wrote.

“A great example of a modern family,” another shared.

