Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes announced their shock split over the weekend, with the Loose Women star now breaking her cover with a post about their dog Maggie on Instagram.

Last night (May 26), Ruth posted a video of herself walking dog Maggie in the sunshine. She then shared a video of her four-legged friend spending time with Ruth’s beloved mum.

Eamonn, meanwhile, faced some social media backlash after a post he shared celebrating Manchester United’s FA Cup win.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split

On Saturday (May 25), Ruth and Eamonn announced they are set to divorce after 14 years of marriage.

A rep said: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

Neither Ruth nor Eamonn have commented on the news on their social media accounts.

Eamonn faces backlash

However, Eamonn posted a throwback picture of himself with ex Man Utd boss Sir Alex Ferguson alongside the caption: “My God, what a Cup Final, what a result! #MUFC European football next season too. The Magic of The Cup. Congratulations to the whole squad.”

Comments about the breakdown of his marriage inevitably followed, with the GB News presenter being backed by fans amid the backlash.

“Awwww poor Ruth, what did you do?” asked one. “Their private life is nothing to do with us, what makes you think you’re so entitled? The post is about the football, let’s keep it at that,” one hit back.

Ruth breaks silence

However, now Ruth has broken her silence. But, just like Eamonn, she didn’t address their split.

Instead, she posted a video of herself walking Maggie. “Enjoying the little bit of sunshine we got today,” she said.

Ruth then shared a video of Maggie greeting her mum Joan. “Enjoying a bit of Grandma love,” she said.

