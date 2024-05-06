Gary Barlow had his home burgled as he filmed for Saturday Night Takeaway, a report has claimed.

The Take That singer, 53, was away filming for the Ant and Dec show when burglars targeted his ‘£6million’ country home. The band had performed on the programme for the End Of The Show Show on April 6.

According to reports, the burglary happened on April 7. Gary shares his home with his wife Dawn and their three children. It’s unclear if they were home at the time.

Just days after the alleged incident, crime scene investigators were reportedly seen taking photos of the house. Neighbours have also spoken to The Sun and apparently shared how Gary’s front gate to the property appeared to be damaged.

The report claims that Gary was unaware of a burglary until the next day (April 8) when police became alerted. It’s also unclear what, if anything, was taken from the house. No arrests have been made.

One neighbour reportedly told The Sun: “When I drove past I saw officers taking photos of the gates, which had been damaged. They were left half open. A few days later the gates had been fixed.”

Another neighbour, 76, told the publication that police had knocked on their door to ask questions about the incident.

The neighbour said: “The police have been round to ask me about what happened, but I wasn’t aware of anything. I noticed the gates were flapping open. It’s a rather secluded place. It’s a warning to us all.

“There have been other burglaries we’ve heard about in the area within the last year or so. There are a few big houses and Mr Barlow’s is one of them.”

Meanwhile, a third local reportedly called Gary a “lovely neighbour” and said they felt “devastated” that this happened to “such a nice family”.

A police spokesperson added: “We received reports of a burglary in between 5.50pm on 7 April and 9am on 8 April. Officers are investigating the incident.”

ED! has contacted reps for Gary for comment.

