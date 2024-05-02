In the latest Katie Price news, the former glamour model is over the moon that her younger sister Sophie is expecting a baby.

In 2022, Sophie married married her partner of 12 years, Harry. A year prior, they had started a family, welcoming their son Albert.

Currently, Sophie and Katie host their own podcast, The Katie Price Show.

Katie Price news: Sister Sophie expecting

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday (May 1), Sophie announced she was expecting her second child.

In a snapshot where she was glowing, Sophie shared a smiley selfie alongside Harry and Harry where the trio held up a baby scan.

“Round two… Due November 2024,” she wrote in her caption, adding the hashtags “pregnant,” “secondtrimester” and “babydue2024”.

‘I get to become an auntie again’

In the space of 15 hours, Sophie’s post racked up over 16,000 likes and over 1,000 comments from her followers who were over the moon surrounding the news.

“The best news ever I get to become an auntie again,” Sophie’s older sister Katie wrote, adding three red heart emoji.

“Amazing!! So pleased for you both. Good job you got a bigger house,” another person shared.

“Awwww this is such wonderful news!!!! Congratulations lovelies!!!” a third remarked.

“Awww CONGRATULATIONS,” former Big Brother star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace commented.

“Aww lovely news hun! I thought you might be pregnant when you said on the pod you felt sick and unwell! Congratulations to to you all,” a fifth person commented.

“I had a feeling you were pregnant. You gave it away a few times especially the day you wore the anti-sickness wristband on your story and kept covering it up with your sleeve. Congratulations to you all,” another said.

