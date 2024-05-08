Katie Price vows to name celebrity who raped her: ‘If other people have revealed their sex attackers, why can’t I?’

Katie Price could identify the celebrity who raped her, a news report claims.

According to The Sun, Katie has changed her mind about revealing who raped her in 2009 – and could name that well-known person in her new book.

Ex-glamour model Katie is said to have altered her position on speaking out due to the MeToo campaign.

Katie Price may reportedly be inspired by MeToo campaigns (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price news: Star ‘ready to name and shame’

A source is said to have told the tabloid Katie believes she is entitled to “name and shame” her attacker.

The insider claimed: “Katie thinks now is the time, she has nothing to lose.

“After all the MeToo stuff she thinks if other people have revealed their sex attackers, why can’t I?

Katie is ready to name and shame.

“She vows this will be her most shocking book ever, and she’s ready to name and shame.”

ED! has approached a representative for Katie Price for comment.

Katie Price ‘has nothing to lose’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I just don’t want the drama’

Mum-of-five Katie previously opened up about her ordeal in a magazine column. But she indicated she didn’t ever report the attack to the police.

“I was raped by a celebrity but no, I’ll never name him, I just don’t want the drama,” Katie said.

Meanwhile, she added: “I don’t even know if he knows that I’ve spoken about him. I doubt he does.”

Furthermore, when asked why she didn’t go to police, Katie responded: “It happened absolutely years ago and like anyone, it’s just a hard thing to do. It’s been done now, what do you do?

“I would say if something happens you should go to the police. It was definitely rape – I didn’t consent to it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Additionally, last year, Katie reflected on how celebrities aren’t always held to account for their actions.

“A lot of people with status get away with things,” she told The Guardian.

Furthermore, she added: “People cover up for them and a load of people get paid off.”

