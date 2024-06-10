Kelsey Parker has shared her belief that her late The Wanted star husband, Tom Parker, sent her ex-boyfriend to her in her time of need after his death.

Kelsey, who has two children from her marriage to Tom, has lifted the lid on navigating grief two years on from Tom’s death.

The Wanted singer Tom died after battling glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He died in 2022 at the age of just 33.

The mum-of-two has now detailed her experience after the loss of her husband of four years and even claimed Tom sent her ex-boyfriend to her.

Kelsey parker has opened up about navigating grief (Credit: ITV)

Kelsey Parker

The performing arts school owner told OK! of her experience on the dating scene. She detailed just how much it has changed, after being with Tom for 13 years. Kelsey said: “I just can’t cope with how much it’s all changed. Everything’s so different from when I was 19. I was with Tom for 13 years and never really dated anyone else. I’ve certainly never been on any apps.”

He’s picking them for me. I think he sent Sean for a reason.

She also explained how she feels Tom is “picking” her love interests. Kelsey said: “When it’s meant to be, it’ll be, and that person will be sent by Tom, I reckon. He’s picking them for me. I think he sent Sean for a reason. Sean was what I needed at the time and he was wonderful. I’ll never say a bad word about him. But, right now, I need to focus on work and providing for my children.”

The Wanted star Tom Parker died in 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelsey Parker love life

Kelsey began dating electrician, Sean Boggans, eight months after the death of Tom. The pair later split in October last year. She told social media of their breakup: “We’re not together anymore. It’s a shame it didn’t work out as he’s a really amazing person, but it just wasn’t right. Hopefully one day I will find love again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsey Parker (@being_kelsey)

The mum-of-two said of navigating the loss of Tom: “Raising kids alone is incredibly hard. It’s just me. Yes, I have my ‘village’ – my mum, my friends, but I’m essentially doing this alone. I don’t have a choice. So I get on with it.”

Read more: Kelsey Parker admits ‘cherry on top of the cake’ as best friend welcomes baby as late husband Tom ‘continues to show us signs’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.