Lingo star Adil Ray previously said he will always prioritise his career over finding love and starting a family.

In 2021, the presenter admitted he had dipped his toes into online dating after confirming he was “completely single”. Due to lockdown at the time, Adil admitted the inconvenience of the pandemic was “frustrating”.

While Adil is open to settling down and starting a family, he stated that his career comes first. At the time, he was in a support bubble with his brother and kids. However, Adil insisted “there comes a point where you’ve got to meet” other people.

Stating that he was looking for “the one,” Adil admitted he had “been single for a long time”.

“When the first lockdown happened, I thought it would be OK because we’d be back out and dating by Christmastime,” he told OK! Magazine. “It’s frustrating. Even if you get introduced to somebody and you’re chatting to them online, how long do you do that for?”

Adil will settle down ‘one day’

Even though he wants kids, Adil said it wasn’t on his radar.

“I think my career will always be a focus for me, but I also want the right balance with my personal life,” he explained.

Dealing with on and off lockdowns, Adil wanted to find “the right girl to settle down with” once it was over.

“I’m slightly worried about what we’ll all be like when we come out of this,” he said. “We might be like dogs on heat and taking the first person we come across.”

Adil hasn’t since publicly revealed that he has settled down.

