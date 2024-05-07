Lorraine Kelly admits she doesn’t want to ‘interfere’ amid daughter Rosie’s pregnancy

Lorraine Kelly has shared her fears over daughter Rosie’s pregnancy, admitting she reckons she will “interfere too much.”

In April, Rosie shared the joyful news that she was expecting her first baby with her partner Steve. Lorraine, of course, was over the moon to become a granny.

But now, Lorraine, who will be a grandmother for the first time, has revealed she doesn’t want to “interfere” amid Rosie’s pregnancy.

Lorraine has opened up about her daughter’s pregnancy (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lorraine on ‘exciting’ daughter’s pregnancy

In a new interview, Lorraine spoke out about her daughter’s pregnancy news, revealing it is “the most exciting thing that has happened to our family in a long time.”

I’ve just said to Rosie, ‘I’m here for you, anything you need

However, Lorraine went on to admit she does have one worry about the situation. She told Bella Magazine: “I will just have to make sure that I don’t interfere too much, that I’m not too much of a nuisance!

“I’ve just said to Rosie, ‘I’m here for you, anything you need’,” Lorraine added.

Lorraine Kelly ‘worries she will interfere’ amid daughter pregnancy

The TV presenter went on to praise the relationship she shares with her daughter.

She’s much more grown-up than I am!

Lorraine said: “She’s good though, we’ve got that kind of relationship that if I was annoying her, she would just say, ‘Enough, go home’ She’s going to be the best mum. She’s much more grown-up than I am!”

Rosie is expecting her first child (Credit: ITV)

Who is Lorraine Kelly daughter?

Lorriane’s daughter Rosie worked full-time in Singapore for four years as a marketing and community manager at company Accela. She ended up moving back to the UK following the pandemic. But it seems she doesn’t mind dipping in and out of the showbiz and TV world.

Back in 2021, Rosie made her telly debut on Celebrity Gogglebox. She joined her famous mum and her dog to sit down and watch the hottest shows on telly at the time.

And it’s fair to say the mother-daughter-duo went down a treat with fans. Lorraine and Rosie have remained on the show since.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Lorraine Kelly pays tribute to ITV guest Kris Hallenga following her death at 38

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.