ITV show Lorraine has paid tribute to one of its guests, Kris Hallenga, following her death at 38.

Kris, founder of breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel!, has died from cancer. She was diagnosed with terminal breast cancer 15 years ago.

She appeared on Lorraine on several occasions to raise awareness of the disease as part of her charity.

Kris Hallenga regularly appeared on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

ITV Lorraine guest Kris Hallenga dies

On Instagram today (May 6), the Lorraine show’s account paid tribute to Kris. The post read: “We are very sad to hear the news that Kris Hallenga has died at the age of 38.

“She appeared on our programme many times over the years campaigning for breast cancer awareness as part of her @coppafeel charity. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.”

They concluded the post by sharing one of Kris’ quotes: “‘Trust your body, believe in hope, leave room for miracles.’ – Kris Hallenga.”

Kris battled terminal cancer for 15 years (Credit: ITV)

Fans of the show – which is hosted by Lorraine Kelly – also left tributes on the post. One person said: “Sad news. R.I.P beautiful soul.”

Another commented: “Such sad news sending love to her family and friends.”

Meanwhile, Dr Amir Khan – who regularly appears on Lorraine – wrote: “Sending her family love, an incredible lady.”

Vicky Pattison commented on CoppaFeel!’s post: “Feel honoured to have known her. An inspiration to all.”

Coronation Street‘s Sally Dynevor added: “What an incredible woman she was. Thank you Kris for everything you have done for future generations. May she rest in peace.”

Dr Zoe Williams wrote: “An incredible life lived by an amazing woman who has changed the world. Sending love and strength to all Kris’ family and friends and a huge thank you to Kris. May you rest in peace whilst watching so many continue your wonderful work.”

CoppaFeel! statement

CoppaFeel! confirmed Kris’ death today in a statement. It read: “We share the sad news that our founder, boob chief, colleague, friend and queen of glittering turds, Kris, has died.

“Kris was the biggest promoter of being ‘alive to do those things’. She approached life in a wildly creative, fun and fearless way, and showed us that it is possible to live life to the full with cancer.”

It added: “For 15 years Kris had been living with secondary breast cancer. She hasn’t lost a battle, she wasn’t in a fight and she certainly wouldn’t want you to see her death as tragic. She was simply living, she was 38 and died with fulfilment and a heart full of love.

“Kris’ family have one request – for peace and privacy to allow them the time and space needed to process Kris’ death. We would like to thank our community for your love and messages of support and kindly ask that you respect the family’s wishes at this time.”

Kris was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in 2009, when she was just 23. She had been turned away from her GP for over a year.

By the time she received a diagnosis, it was terminal.

