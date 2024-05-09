Lorraine Kelly has opened up about retirement and the future of her ITV show after more than a decade of it airing.

The presenter, 64, admitted she doesn’t think she’ll ever retire. She said she looks at other celebs like Jane Goodall, who she interviewed recently. She said the “amazing lady” works with chimpanzees at 90 years old.

Lorraine also gushed over David Attenborough, who is 98 and still working.

ITV presenter Lorraine Kelly has addressed retirement (Credit: Cover Images)

Lorraine Kelly on retirement

Speaking to the Mirror, Lorraine said: “I look at David Attenborough, I look at people like Michael Palin, and they still work really really hard because they love what they do. They still have a curiosity and they want to learn things. I have still got lots to do and lots of people to talk to.”

Lorraine has hosted her namesake show since 2010. When asked about its future, the star said: “There will come to a stage one day, when they want to make a change and get someone else in and even if that happens I won’t retire completely, I will always either be writing or doing something for radio.

“It’s a huge milestone. 40 years is massive. TV can be notoriously pretty ruthless and people can come and go.”

Lorraine’s show has aired since 2010 (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine on ITV

In 2018, Lorraine also discussed retirement and insisted she wasn’t going anywhere.

At the time, she told the Is It Just Me? podcast: “I think it would be really weird to retire. I can’t ever imagine myself not doing it. I’ve seen all these regime changes over the years but I think the most important thing is I genuinely love it.”

Away from her career, Lorraine is preparing for a big milestone in her personal life – becoming a grandmother! Lorraine’s daughter Rosie is pregnant with her first baby.

Reacting to daughter Rosie’s pregnancy, Lorraine said she was delighted. She wrote on Instagram: “THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family! Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve. It’s the best news EVER!”

Lorraine airs weekdays from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.

