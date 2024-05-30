Martin Kemp fears he never legally married wife Shirlie 35 years ago: ‘I don’t want to tell her’

Martin Kemp has shared a rather big concern he has over his 35-year-marriage to his wife Shirlie.

Spandau Ballet singer Martin and Shirlie are one of the UK’s much-loved showbiz couples. Since meeting in 1983, the pair have gone from strength to strength – tying the knot and welcoming two children, including Roman.

But now, Martin has opened up about a fear he has over their relationship – and he even didn’t want Shirlie to find out about it.

The pair have married for over three decades (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Martin Kemp on marriage to Shirlie

Martin and Shirlie tied the knot back in 1988 in a clifftop ceremony in St Lucia. But it seems the romantic ceremony may not have been as official as he first thought.

“Me and mum were in St. Lucia. We were standing on this clifftop overlooking the Caribbean,” Martin recalled on his podcast with son Roman, FFS! My Dad Is Martin Kemp.

I don’t remember signing anything.

He added: “Mum had this kind of mini skirt, white dress thing on and I remember standing on the clifftop waiting for her and she climbed out the back of a truck to climb up the rocks to get to the clifftop. When she got there, there was this person that we’d collared to be the witness….I don’t remember signing anything.”

Martin has opened up about his wedding (Credit: BBC)

‘It was as basic as that’, says Martin

Martin went on: “I just remember going to the clifftop, giving someone a couple of hundred dollars! (…) She basically said to me and mum: ‘Martin do you love Shirlie?’

“And I said yes. Then she said: ‘Shirlie do you love Martin?’ and she said yes, and then she said you’re married. It was as basic as that,” he added.

Martin Kemp ‘doesn’t think’ he and Shirlie are married

Martin then recalled how the witness brought a bottle of champagne that they opened. He also said there were no vows and he has always worried it wasn’t legal.

He shared: “I’ve always avoided this. I don’t want to tell mum I don’t think we’re married…I can’t remember signing anything.”

