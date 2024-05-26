Matt Baker on ‘upsetting’ effects of back injury which he needs injections for

Matt Baker – whose show, Our Dream Farm, airs today (Sunday, May 26) – once opened up on the effects of a back injury he’s sustained.

The former The One Show star revealed that the injury has left him needing injections in his back – something he described as being “upsetting”.

Our Dream Farm star Matt Baker on ‘upsetting’ back injury

Last month, Matt revealed that he still needs injections in his back after suffering an injury while doing a pantomime.

Matt opened up about the incident on Gabby Logan’s podcast, Mid Point.

He revealed that he’s now unable to bend thanks to the injury.

“No, I can’t now [bend],” he said. “I’ve injured my back. I can’t tell you how upsetting it is as an ex-gymnast, not to be able to bend forward.”

Matt hurt his back doing panto (Credit: ITV)

Our Dream Farm star Matt Baker picked up back injury during panto

The star, 46, then went on to explain how he picked up the injury.

He explained: “I did my back in. I was doing a panto. I was doing Goldilocks and the Three Bears and we were practising with the stunt chairs, and the chair wasn’t set correctly and bang!”

He then said: “I went down on my coccyx and it turns out I slipped a disc in my back.”

Slipping a disk can be incredibly painful as it puts pressure on nerve endings and the spinal cord.

Matt went to rehab for his injury (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Matt’s injury

Matt opened up about his injury on Instagram back in February.

The TV star shared a short video featuring pictures of himself in hospital and x-rays of his injury. The post also featured clips of Matt in rehab, stretching and working out.

“Hi All, Any advice for a herniated disc …?” he captioned the post.

“For a long time now I’ve been dealing with a herniated disc- as an ex-gymnast, it’s hard not to be able to bend forward… so I decided to have a nerve block injection, – what a brilliant Surgeon and lovely NHS team it was that did my treatment Thankyou all! (also a big thanks to the nurse who used to watch me on Blue Peter – the buttered toast was amazing!)” he then continued.

“Big thanks also to my friends at Champneys for helping me with my rehab it’s a very special place. If you know of any good exercises or helpful tips I’d love to hear them.”

Our Dream Farm airs on Channel 4 at 4.55pm on Sunday, May 26.