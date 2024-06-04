Michael Greco welcomes second baby as he shares adorable first pictures and cute name: ‘I am the happiest man alive’

EastEnders star Michael Greco has shared the lovely news that he has welcomed another baby with his partner Helen.

The actor, 53, is now a father-of-two, after becoming a dad for the first time in 2021 to son Gianluca.

Michael Greco welcomes second baby

Sharing a gorgeous picture of his wide-eyed baby boy and himself and Helen with the baby in the hospital, Michael said: “I am truly grateful to be gifted another beautiful, baby boy.

“The value of life in today’s world, becomes more and more precious, day by day. The joys of being a father has made me the man I have become.

“Nothing in this world is more important than our health and happiness and today I am the happiest man alive.

“I have another angel at my side,” he said.

Michael continued: “Gianluca, you have a gorgeous baby brother. Welcome to the world baby Gianni. I love you.”

Congratulations soon poured in from fans. One said: “Aww congratulations he is absolutely adorable.” Another added: “Awww a massive congratulations…he’s perfect.” Brian McFadden added: “Delighted for you bro.”

Michael first found fame playing Beppe DiMarco in EastEnders. He joined with Marc Bannerman, who played his brother Gianni. So could the new baby’s name just be a coincidence, or a sweet nod to his soap past?

Hospital stay for Michael’s first son

At the end of last year, Michael shared the exciting news that Gianluca would soon be getting a brother or sister.

“Absolutely over the moon to announce another Baby Greco is on the way.” He captioned a scan photo: “My beautiful boy Gianluca cannot wait to see his younger sibling. Thank you God for giving me another miracle baby. See you in June bubba.”

Gianluca was born six weeks early, and with a condition called Gastroschisis, which is when the bowel or the intestines are outside of the stomach. It was a scary time for Michael and Helen, as their little one had to stay in intensive care for several weeks and undergo surgery before they could take him home.

Michael has since appeared with a happy and healthy Gianluca on Loose Women, opening up about the complicated birth and promising: “Any charity work I do in the future will always be for Great Ormond Street because they helped save my son’s life.”

