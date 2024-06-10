Michael Mosley fans ‘saddened’ over his final Instagram post days before his death

Fans of Dr Michael Mosley have been left saddened over his final Instagram post before his death.

Michael, who had appearances on This Morning and Loose Women, went missing on the Greek island of Symi last Wednesday (June 5) after setting off on a hike. His body was sadly found on Sunday.

On Monday (June 10), Greek authorities released details of Mr Mosley’s autopsy. The doctor had collapsed near the beach of Agia Marina. The autopsy also indicated his time of death was around 4pm on the day he went missing.

Just days before the tragedy, Michael was interacting with his fans on his Instagram.

Dr Michael Mosley’s body was found on Sunday in Symi, Greece (Credit: ITV)

Michael Mosley death

In the final post shared to his Instagram page, Michael had detailed his podcast series Just One Thing.

He wrote: “If time is tight, what’s the one thing that you should be doing to improve your health and wellbeing?

So upset to hear what happened. What a wonderful man.

“In my Just One Thing series with @bbcradio4 I explore the surprisingly simple top tips that are scientifically proven to change your life. Listen to the latest episodes on BBC iPlayer.”

Meanwhile, in a post shared on May 30, Michael also promoted his book – Just One Thing.

Fans expressed their sadness in the comments. One person said: “Why am I SO saddened this? RIP you will be missed.”

Another wrote: “So very sad to hear the news this morning. What a wonderful man Dr Mosley was. I have followed him for years and never missed his podcast.”

Someone else added: “So upset to hear what happened. What a wonderful man. This is so tragic.”

On Sunday, Michael’s wife Clare Bailey Mosley issued a statement after his body was found. She said: “It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband. We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together.

“I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.”

Clare said her husband Michael took the wrong route and collapsed (Credit: Shutterstock)

Michael Mosley wife statement

She added: “We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team.

“We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him.”

