Olly Murs has celebrated turning 40 in style, with presents from his nearest and dearest, including baby girl Madi and, erm, high street bakery Greggs.

The singer and wife Amelia are huge Greggs fans. In fact, ahead of Madi’s birth, Amelia celebrated the impending new arrival with a Greggs-themed baby shower.

So of course the company had to get involved when Olly turned 40!

Olly Murs was surrounded by love on his 40th – especially from baby Madi (Credit: Splash News)

Olly Murs’ 40th: Greggs cake

Greggs was delivered Olly a giant cake shaped like his favourite Sausage and Bean Melt for his big birthday.

And, although the cake looked like it was filled with the star’s favourite savoury filling, once it was cut open it was actually a delicious red velvet cake!

If Olly was disappointed he only had to look in the drawers underneath the cake. They were filled with the pastries!

Olly Murs and his Greggs birthday cake (Credit: Instagram)

‘Presents’ from Madi

Olly Murs was inundated with gifts for his 40th – but baby Madi gave her dad a couple of her own.

The star posted a picture of himself with a peg on his nose and bags full of dirty nappies at the start of his birthday.

Later, he posted a video of his daughter in a babygro wishing her daddy a happy birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olly Murs (@ollymurs)

She also got him a cute card. It read: “Happy first birthday as my daddy. One day I’ll say how much I love you but it may take me a while. My little heart is yours forever and I’ll show you that every time I smile.”

Olly also posted that Madi was the “only gift he wanted” for his 40th birthday.

Olly’s baby girl delivered the goods for her daddy (Credit: Instagram)

‘I just wanted to have some fun’

In another post, Olly – currently on tour with Take That – shared that he didn’t want a big glitzy 40th birthday bash. Instead, he wanted a day out having fun with all the people he loves.

Posting a video of his activity-packed day, Olly said: “Thanks to @gravitymax_wandsworth for a super day out before the tour to celebrate my birthday!

“I really didn’t wanna do a party for it, I wanted to play games and just have some fun! This place ticked all the boxes! had everything from crazy golf, bowling, darts, sports bar, VR rooms, go karting etc was crazy!

“Thanks to Shane and the gang for helping me out with it! I’ll be backkkkkk,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia Murs (@amelia.murs)

Wife Amelia’s gushing message

Olly’s wife Amelia also posted to celebrate her hubby’s birthday.

Sharing a host of video clips, she said: “Happy 40th birthday hubby. So many special memories we’ve made and this next chapter is already my favourite!

“You’re the most incredible human and I am so lucky that I get to share life with you, and now our little Madi. Here’s to the next 40 years and forever! I love you SO much x.”

The singer commented on the post and added: “Nah I’m the lucky one trust me. Never been happier xx.”

Read more:

So what do you think of Olly’s celebrations? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.