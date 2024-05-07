Peter Andre shares baby daughter’s nickname days after they finally unveiled her name

Peter Andre and wife Emily Andre struggled to name their baby daughter, after welcoming her to the world in the beginning of April.

Now, the happy couple have already shared her sweet nickname – just days after announcing her actual full name.

The couple had previously shared how they couldn’t agree upon a name, with Peter leaving it to Emily to decide.

It seems baby Arabella Rose is already being given adorable pet names. Can you guess what they call her?

Peter Andre has revealed the name he gives his baby girl (Credit: ITV / Lorraine)

Peter Andre baby name

Peter has discussed his baby daughter’s new name, in his New! column.

He detailed: “A couple of weeks ago I said to Emily that it was down to her to pick a baby name – after all, she’d brought our baby into the world. Emily wanted us to decide together, but when she came up with the name Arabella Rose, I immediately thought, ‘That’s so beautiful.’

“I guess it’ll be Bella or Belle for short. Her name suits her perfectly and ‘Rose’ is what we originally called Millie for the first few weeks.”

I guess it’ll be Bella or Belle for short.

Peter went on to gush about his growing brood: “I feel very blessed.”

Speaking in a recent column, Peter explained that he let Emily choose the name.

He said: “We’ve been trying out names that our friends and family have suggested, but then Emily and I don’t seem to agree on them.

“So I think it’s only fair that Emily decides, I hope she picks a good one.”

Emily chose her and Peter’s newborn daughter’s adorable name (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Peter and Emily Andre struggle to name baby daughter

In recent weeks, Peter has joked that Emily ‘slowed down the process’ of selecting a name.

However, the couple did eventually make a decision last week.

Emily told followers: “It’s taken a while but after lots of deliberation we’ve finally decided. Arabella Rose Andréa.”

Peter also made his own social media announcement, adding: “I LOVE it. And I love her.. and you of course.”

Name meaning of Arabella

‘Arabella’ is said to be of Greek, Latin, or Celtic origin meaning ‘yielding to prayer’. Additionally, the ‘bella’ component indicates possible Latin, Spanish or Italian roots, where it translates as “beautiful”.

Arabella has become an increasingly popular choice as a girl’s name since the 1990s.

