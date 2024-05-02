Peter and Emily Andre’s ‘beautiful’ new baby name explained as pair make sweet nod to tot’s big sister

Peter and Emily Andre have finally shared the name they’ve given to their new baby girl.

The couple, who now share three children together, welcomed their new arrival to the world early last month.

Peter and Emily are also parents to Amelia, 10, and Theo, seven. And Peter is dad to Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, too. Their mum is Pete’s ex Katie Price.

Peter, 51, has joked in recent weeks that Emily “slowed down the process” of selecting a name, and that they couldn’t agree on one that suited the tot. However, he also added: “I think it’s only fair that Emily decides.”

Peter and Emily Andre have settled on the name for their new baby (Credit: YouTube)

Peter Andre shares baby name news

Additionally, Peter had taken suggestions from fans about what their little one should be called.

Now, however, Peter and Emily have shared their much-anticipated baby name decision on Instagram.

Emily told followers: “It’s taken a while but after lots of deliberation we’ve finally decided. Arabella Rose Andréa.”

It’s taken a while but after lots of deliberation we’ve finally decided.

And Peter also made his own social media announcement, adding: “I LOVE it. And I love her.. and you of course.”

But what is the meaning of baby Arabella Rose Andréa’s name?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

What does the name Arabella Rose Andréa mean?

‘Arabella’ is said to be of Greek, Latin, or Celtic origin meaning ‘yielding to prayer’. Additionally, the ‘bella’ component indicates possible Latin, Spanish or Italian roots, where it translates as “beautiful”. Arabella has become an increasingly popular choice as a girl’s name since the 1990s.

‘Rose’, meanwhile, is thought to be linked to the tot’s elder sister Amelia. Peter has previously explained how she was actually called Rose for a few weeks after she was born. However, Emily and Peter reportedly decided “didn’t suit her”. But, it seems, it suits little Arabella.

Andréa is Pete’s full surname.

“Millie didn’t get her name for the first six weeks of her life, as we started with Rose before settling on Millie,” her dad told OK!.

Emily and Peter share three kids together (Credit: Cover Images)

JOIN ED!’S ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Peter Andre leaves wife Emily holding the baby as he heads back to work: ‘Where did the time go?’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.