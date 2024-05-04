Roman Kemp admits his ‘lonely’ dad Martin Kemp doesn’t have any friends as he struggles to trust people

Roman Kemp made a heartbreaking confession about his dad Martin – claiming he “does not have one friend”.

Spandau Ballet singer Martin is a proud dad to Roman, 31, and daughter Harley, who he shares with wife Shirlie. And it’s fair to say Martin has kept himself busy over the years – from stints on EastEnders to Celebrity Big Brother.

However, despite the glitz and glamour of the showbiz world, according to son Roman, Martin is “lonely” and “does not have one friend”.

Roman made a sad confession about his dad (Credit: ITV)

Roman Kemp ‘won the jackpot’ with famous mum and dad

With Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman as your parents, it’s no surprise Roman grew up living the dream. The Radio DJ once even confessed how he “hit the jackpot” with his famous parents.

My dad does not have one friend.

But according to Roman, who is on Saturday Kitchen with his dad this weekend (May 4), his upbringing allowed him to “see that that the world isn’t as nice as people think it is”.

In an interview with Radio Times from 2023, the I’m A Celeb star shared how despite fame appearing to be amazing, “it is also very lonely”.

‘My dad’s favourite person is my mum’

Using his dad as an example, Roman explained: “My dad does not have one friend.

“He lives his life like that because he’s had so many people in his life that he thought he could trust, then realised he couldn’t. My dad’s favourite person is my mum!”

Roman claimed his dad doesn’t have any friends (Credit: ITV)

Roman and dad Martin’s new podcast

In other Martin and Roman news, it’s recently been confirmed that the pair are launching their own podcast. The name of the podcast is FFS! My Dad is Martin Kemp.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Martin and Roman shared a video and wrote in the caption: “Hello! It’s Martin and Roman Kemp here, and YES we are finally doing a #podcast. FFS! My Dad is Martin Kemp drops Wednesday 1st May and we will be discussing all things from Death, Marriage, Parties, Space and much much more…

“Follow & Subscribe wherever you get your podcasts from to ensure you’re the first to listen – Link in bio!” The accompanying video showed a series of clips previewing some of the podcast episodes.

This is not the first team Martin and Roman have teamed up on a business venture. The father and son hosted a weekend breakfast programme called Martin & Roman’s Weekend Best! from 2020 to 2021.

They have also appeared together on Celebrity Gogglebox since 2019.

Saturday Kitchen airs on Saturday (May 4) from 10am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

Read more: Roman Kemp tipped to sign up for 2024 series after ’emotional’ radio exit

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.