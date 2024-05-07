Roman Kemp claims being a ‘nepo baby’ is ‘the best’ as he confesses he’s in competition with Barney Walsh

Roman Kemp – who is hosting The Finish Line today (Tuesday, May 7) – addressed the fact that he’s a “nepo baby” recently.

The former Capital Radio host spoke about the label during an interview with Jordan Stephens last month.

The Finish line star Roman Kemp on being a ‘nepo baby’

Last month, Roman appeared on the Red Carpet Treatment podcast, hosted by Rizzle Kicks star Jordan.

During the jokey interview, Roman was quizzed on being a “nepo baby”.

For those not in the know, a “nepo baby” aka “nepotism baby”, is a label affixed to individuals whose parents have had success in a similar field.

Roman’s parents are, of course, Martin and Shirlie Kemp. Martin was in Spandau Ballet in the 80s. Meanwhile, Shirlie was part of Wham! and was one-half of Pepsi & Shirlie.

In the interview, Jordan asked: “[Your Dad is] the foundation of your career. You are one of the UK’s most loved Nepo babies. Who are you in most competition with?”

The Finish Line star Roman Kemp says being a ‘nepo baby’ is ‘the best’

Roman then responded, saying: “I’m now pulled with Bradley Walsh’s son Barney Walsh. He’s a lovely boy.”

“Do you have a nepo society on Whatsapp?” Jordan then asked. “Yep,” Roman replied. “Don’t lie. How many people are in it?” Jordan asked.

“Me, Brooklyn Beckham, and Lily Allen,” he said. “And we decide the fates of other nepo babies.”

“There’s upsides to nepo vibes,” Jordan then said.

“Oh my god, it’s the best!” Roman then exclaimed. “The best part of my life, one being how I grew up, two, the parents that I have because I went to the best private school, I got any present that I wanted for Christmas, any present I wanted for a birthday.”

“You’re not doing yourself any favours,” Jordan then said. “I don’t care! Why should I care?!” Roman jokingly exclaimed.

“You should own it!” Jordan urged. “Yeah, but I am!” Roman then cried.

Roman for Strictly?

In other Roman-related news, the 31-year-old has recently been tipped to sign up for Strictly 2024.

“Roman Kemp’s emotional farewell to Capital FM last month has left punters trying to identify his next career move, with an appearance on this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing a popular selection in the book,” Lee Phelps, spokesperson for William Hill said last month.

“Kemp has been given a good chance at 3/1 to appear in the ballroom later this year.”

Roman is also at 6/1 to grab a spot on GMB.

The Finish Line airs today (Tuesday, May 7) at 4.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

