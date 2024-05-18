Star of Garden Rescue Charlie Dimmock once took to the stage to appear in Calendar Girls alongside EastEnders star Letitia Dean.

Charlie took on the role in 2010, five years after Garden Force came to an end on BBC. Playing the role of Celia, she made her stage debut at the age of 43.

Charlie made her stage debut at age 43 (Credit: YouTube)

Garden Rescue host Charlie described ‘naked’ role as ‘horrifying’

Due to her lack of performing experience, Charlie admitted the role was intimidating during an interview at the time with The News Shopper.

“Me being naked with the other girls was quite horrifying because they are all proper actors and I’m not,” she said.

“It was simply a case of: ‘Here’s a glass of champagne, can you take all your clothes off now?’ It would be a fib to say I wasn’t expecting it because we all know what the show is and we all know what happens.”

Charlie said the show was “so well choreographed” that the audience “doesn’t see anything”.

She starred in Calendar Girls alongside Gemma Craven, Sue Holderness and EastEnders star Letitia Dean.

Even though she formed a close bond with the cast, Charlie still had to “pinch myself” she landed the role.

Charlie was told she got the role due to her sex symbol status (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I was never considered sexy before’

While many know Charlie for being a popular gardening presenter, she has also been embraced as a sex symbol.

“It was all very stupid but you just go with it. I was never considered sexy before and I don’t see how just being on TV made me more attractive.”

Charlie insisted the reason she booked the job was because the producer David Pugh “approached me was because of that image of me”.

She stated that she would be “stupid to think he approached me because he thought I might be a fantastic actor”.

Read more: Garden Rescue homeowner on strict ‘proof you have £3k’ rule to appear on Charlie Dimmock show

Catch Charlie on Garden Rescue on BBC One at 5pm today (May 18).

So what do you think of our story? Would you love to be on the show? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.