In For A Penny’s Stephen Mulhern on horrific bullying ordeal: ‘I was too scared to move – it’s always stayed with me’

Popular TV presenter Stephen Mulhern, who currently hosts In For A Penny, has opened up about bullying he faced at school.

The 47-year-old presenter is known for being a regular face on television. However, he likes to keep his personal life as private as possible. That said, he opened up about a tough time in a recent interview.

‘I only had about two real friends at school’

While promoting his trilogy of children’s books, Max Magic, Stephen told the Express that he was “bullied at school” and only had “about two real friends”.

“There was a boy at the school I was at and the worst thing he ever did was in West Ham park. He said to me: ‘I want you to stand in the middle of the park and if you move from this spot before I leave the park I’m going to beat you up.’

“I must have stood there for at least an hour and a half. I was too scared to move. It’s always stayed with me. We always remember the worst things that happen to us,” Stephen continued.

Stephen hopes his school bully is envious of his success

Now a popular fixture on television, Stephen hopes his school bully feels envious of his success.

“I hope when this goes into your paper, and he’s reading it… well, who’s laughing now?” he said.

Stephen’s books are based on his childhood. The three-part series includes his family’s real names and their jobs.

Referring to the bullying as “horrific”, Stephen wants readers of his book to feel as if the stories are “relatable”.

He also wants the books to help people through their own trauma.

