Ronan Keating has announced he’s leaving his Magic Radio Breakfast show, leaving listeners gutted.

The One Show star, 47, has been on the show for seven years. He admitted the decision to leave has been “difficult” but he’s “loved every single minute” on the radio show.

Ronan made the announcement on Thursday’s show, revealing he’s planning to concentrate on his music.

Singer Ronan has quit Magic Radio Breakfast after seven years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ronan Keating leaving Magic Radio Breakfast show

The Boyzone singer said: “It’s been very difficult for me to come to this conclusion, and to make this decision. I wanted our listeners, our Magic Breakfast listeners and our Magic Radio listeners be the first to know.

“That after seven years and so many incredible shows, I’ve decided to stand down from Magic Breakfast at the end of July.”

He continued: “So yeah, although I won’t be waking the nation up anymore with you [Harriet Scott], I look forward to, I guess reconnecting with what I did before this – you know getting back to my music and touring.”

After 7 years on Magic Breakfast, a message from @ronanofficial pic.twitter.com/7bDZVlimuJ — Magic Radio (@magicfm) June 6, 2024

Ronan Keating’s statement

Ronan said he also wants to get back to “being with my family” and doing school runs and the things he’s “missed out on” including “waking up with my wife in the morning”.

He went on: “I know it sounds ridiculous but it’s really important and I’ve missed that.

“I’m going to miss the team, I’m going to miss our incredible production team, led by the mighty Brian Murphy. Matt and Alex, and you know all our past producers and team here…

“What I’ve realised is how incredible it is to connect with people. The medium of radio is so powerful, more powerful than anything else in this modern age. And it’s been a real honour to broadcast and be considered a radio broadcaster. You and I [Harriet], they put us together. Who knew that this could work?! It’s been incredible.”

Ronan said he wants to spend more time with his wife and kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Magic Radio news

Concluding his message, Ronan said: “I’m going to miss you. It’d been an amazing seven years. You’ve taught me so much Harriet Scott, you’re a radio legend, and it has been an honour to broadcast with you.

“You’ve shown me how to do this and it’s been an honour, and I’m not leaving the Magic Radio family, just Magic Breakfast for me – it’s time for me to go. A massive thank you to everybody for the love you’ve shown me, the love you’ve shown this show for the last seven years. It’d been incredible.”

Fans shared their thoughts, with many upset to see Ronan go. One said on X: “Gutted, loved listening to you on the radio and even had the chance to speak to you.”

Another wrote: “So gutted to be hearing this so sorry you are leaving @magicfm still will be listening enjoy your time with your family and good.”

A third added: “Aww going to miss you Ronan. Thank you for the best 7 years, loved waking up and listening to you & Harriet every morning, wishing you all the best.”

