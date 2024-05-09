If you keep up with Renovation Rescue star Stacey Solomon on Instagram, you will have seen she has been enjoying spending time in her lush garden at Pickle Cottage.

The star has showcased everything from making flower beds to planting vegetables and now she is celebrating another gardening win.

Stacey took to Instagram to gush about her son Rex and his gardening talent!

Stacey Solomon fought back tears as she showed off Rex’s latest achievement on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

‘Proud’ mum Stacey Solomon in emotional Instagram tribute to son Rex

In an emotional message penned in the caption, Stacey described just how proud of her son Rex she is. The star also showed off an adorable clip of Rex picking radishes and collecting them in a basket.

The son of Stacey and Joe Swash could be seen beaming at the camera and looking over the moon with his harvest.

Stacey wrote: “Proud of you Rexy.

My little green fingered hero.

“You never know what’s going to happen in life, nothing is certain. All we have is now. So trying to celebrate every tiny win. Even if it’s as small as a radish and learn from Rexy just how incredible and special these moments are.

“Well done Rex your hard work and love you’ve given to your veggies every single day has finally started to pay off. To the moon and back darling boy.

“My little green-fingered hero.”

Stacey also gushed: “Hoping that my children forever see the beauty and wonder in these things.”

‘Well done Rex!’

The Sort Your Life Out favourite’s fans flocked to the comments section to share their praise. One said: “His joy is so infectious, love it.”

Another added: “Well done, Rex.”

A third said: “It is so lovely, being outdoors is good for the soul.”

Renovation Rescue star Stacey Solomon loves spending time in the garden (Credit: Matt McQuillan / Channel 4)

A fourth chimed in: “So lovely to see! Getting children involved with growing fruits, vegetables and herbs is incredibly important! Thank you for sharing.”

Another stated: “Well done Rex, they’re the best radishes I’ve ever seen!!”

At the end of the video it appears as if Rex agrees, as he’s seen tucking into a radish with a great big smile on his face.

