Stacey Solomon hits back as Joe Swash trolled over packed lunch for daughter Rose

Poor Joe Swash faced trolling this week for his packed lunch for daughter Rose – and Stacey Solomon wasted no time in clapping back.

The couple have three children together. Meanwhile, Stacey has two older sons from previous relationships while Joe also has a teenage son from a past relationship.

Stacey, 34, and Joe, 42, often share glimpses into their busy family life on Instagram. This week, Joe shared a photo of the packed lunch he had made for daughter Rose, two.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon

The image showed a lunch box which contained pieces of ham, a few blocks of cheese, a couple of yoghurt tubes, some sliced up graces, a chocolate biscuit and pieces of cucumber and carrot.

He wrote alongside the pic: “Rosie’s packed lunch for today.”

I would wrap the ham, not a very hygienic lunch box.

However, Joe probably wasn’t expecting such a backlash from followers in the comments. One person said: “Please cut grapes again smaller as possible choking.”

Another wrote: “I would wrap the ham, not a very hygienic lunch box.”

Someone else added: “It upsets me that the biscuit is touching the ham.”

Poor Joe was trolled over his packed lunch for daughter Rose (Credit: Cover Images)

However, Loose Women star Stacey clearly spotted the backlash as she left a comment on the post. She wrote: “Omfg the lunch box police are out in full force today.”

Others agreed with Stace as one commented: “Honestly, you wouldn’t think you’ve been doing lunchboxes for quite a while now.”

Another quipped: “Poor Rose having to eat a biscuit that has touched ham and grapes. God forbid.”

Someone else wrote: “People need to mind their own lol whatever you do someone will complain.”

Stacey clapped back at the trolls (Credit: ITV)

It comes after reports claimed that Joe and Stacey’s home life is “manic” at the moment. They both have successful showbiz careers as well as looking after their blended family.

A source reportedly told new! magazine this week: “Stacey and Joe are like ships passing in the night at the moment. They’re both so busy with work right now and taking up every opportunity that comes their way.

“They both know that they are at the top of their game career-wise and both of them are desperate to secure a great future for their kids.”

