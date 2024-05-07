Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are reportedly like “ships passing in the night” due to their work commitments at the moment.

The couple both have successful TV careers and away from that, they’re busy parenting their kids. Stacey has five children – two from past relationships and three with Joe. Joe also has a teenage son from a previous relationship.

Despite their careers and family life becoming “manic”, a source has claimed that Stacey and Joe are “desperate to secure a great future for their kids”.

Joe and Stacey are reportedly like “ships passing in the night” (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Speaking to new! magazine, the insider claimed: “Stacey and Joe are like ships passing in the night at the moment. They’re both so busy with work right now and taking up every opportunity that comes their way.

“They both know that they are at the top of their game career-wise and both of them are desperate to secure a great future for their kids.”

Stacey and Joe are like ships passing in the night at the moment.

The source added: “Stacey is always terrified about it being taken away from her – she is so grateful for all the work that she is offered, so feels she has to take it up. When Stacey and Joe are both busy, it can be manic at Pickle Cottage, as not only are they working lots, but they are also dealing with three small children as well as the needs of their older kids.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

The insider also said that Stacey “knows she’s very lucky to have someone like Joe” as he’s “the most amazing dad”.

ED! has contacted reps for Stacey and Joe for comment.

Previously, Stacey admitted that she and Joe can be like “ships passing in the night”. In 2022, the Loose Women star told the Mirror: “Joe and I can be like ships passing in the night… When I work he looks after the kids, and when he works I have the kids.

“We’re very different people but when we strip everything back, what it all comes down to is our family.”

Although they may have a busy family life, Joe and Stacey have recently opened up about future adopting plans.

Joe and Stacey are reportedly having a “manic” time at the moment (Credit: Cover Images)

Stacey and Joe children

Joe said on a podcast appearance: “Fostering is something that me and Stacey have talked about and would love to do.

“We’d love to foster, we’d love to give something back, you know? It is something that we definitely want to do, when our kids get old enough that they’re not as reliant on us. Touch wood, we’re both healthy enough and fit enough. We’ll have to wait until the time comes, but we’re open to the option.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon ‘absolutely fuming’ as Joe Swash leaves her in her ‘time of need’: ‘Hopefully he doesn’t come home’

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.