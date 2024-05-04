Stacey Solomon ‘absolutely fuming’ as Joe Swash leaves her in her ‘time of need’: ‘Hopefully he doesn’t come home’

Stacey Solomon has shared her frustration with husband Joe Swash after he headed to Birmingham for work.

The mum of five took to her social media yesterday (May 3) to reveal that Joe had left her in her “time of need”.

Stacey admitted that she was “fuming” – but couldn’t exactly pinpoint what Joe had done to trigger her mood. Instead, as she waved a knife around chopping lemons, Stacey decided that she was due on and feeling very hormonal.

Sounds like a lucky escape to us Joe!

Stacey Solomon filmed herself waving a knife around as she ranted about husband Joe Swash (Credit: Instagram)

Joe Swash in the doghouse with Stacey Solomon

In a video filmed in the kitchen of Pickle Cottage, Stacey said: “I’m fuming. I’m fuming for absolutely no reason whatsoever. I probably shouldn’t be waving the knife around but I’m fuming today.”

She then explained: “Joe’s gone to Birmingham for work, lucky for him, he’s working up there today. How dare he though? How dare he just leave me in my time of need.”

The star continued her rant, saying: “I don’t want to be anywhere near him because the sight of him quite frankly rubs me up the wrong way, but still, how dare he go to work? That’s the kind of mood I’m in!

“I’m just annoyed. I get like this. I go one of two ways when I’m due on. I’m either really teary and I think the world hates me. Like I’ll go and meet my friends and I’ll come out of the situation and be like, I think they all hate me, even though they’re my friends and they obviously don’t. Maybe I’m picking up on a vibe? No… it’s my period. Anyway, so I either feel like that or I’m fuming – and this month, I’m fuming!

“Hopefully Joe stays in Birmingham and doesn’t come home,” she giggled, before adding: “I’m joking, I’m joking.”

Stacey was upset that Joe had gone to work (Credit: Splash News)

‘I didn’t want to say something I might regret’

Stacey also explained why she was waving a knife around. She said she was chopping lemons to make ice cream so that she could enjoy a big bowl later that night, once she’d put the kids to bed.

“Hopefully by 8 o’clock tonight when everyone’s in bed, I’ll be stuffing my face with lemon ice cream. And if this recipe doesn’t work I’ll find the person who made the video, hunt them down and…,” she said, as the video abruptly ended.

She captioned the post: “I’m glad Instagram cut me off at the perfect moment. It didn’t want me to say something I might regret.”

