The radio world continues to mourn the death of BBC Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright, who passed away aged 69, three months ago.

However, the reasons behind the delay in laying the radio legend to rest have recently been revealed.

Steve Wright died unexpectedly in his Marylebone, London flat in February. He had been a mainstay in radio broadcasting for over five decades.

The Metropolitan Police announced that they were treating the death as “unexpected but not suspicious”.

Steve Wright died suddenly at the age of 69 (Credit: Cover Images)

Death of Steve Wright: No inquest

The situation took a surprising turn earlier this month after it was disclosed there would be no inquest into his death.

Earlier this month, a statement from the court read: “An inquest will not be required for Mr Wright.”

The Mirror has now reported: “The coroner has now discontinued this case.” This means the precise details surrounding his cause of death will remain a mystery, at least for now.

This update came as Westminster Register Office revealed the broadcaster’s death had yet to be registered by his loved ones. A death is typically expected to be registered within five days, according to Gov.uk’s guidelines.

Of course, a death must be registered before a funeral can take place.

Westminster Register Office said a certificate for a burial would need to be issued and given to a funeral director. Or an application for cremation would need to be completed and given to the crematorium before any service took place.

Steve Wright worked in radio for over five decades. (Credit: BBC)

‘Immensely difficult time’

Steve Wright’s influence and impact on British radio cannot be overstated.

Upon the announcement of his death, his family expressed their sorrow. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Steve Wright. A father, a brother, and a son, Steve’s absence leaves a void not easily filled,” they said.

“Also, much-loved close friends and colleagues, and millions of devoted radio listeners who had the good fortune and great pleasure of allowing Steve into their daily lives as one of the UK’s most enduring and popular radio personalities. As we all grieve, the family requests privacy at this immensely difficult time.”

As a tribute to the radio host’s mark on the industry, Michael Ball has stepped in to host the Sunday love songs programme on BBC Radio 2.

“I’m beyond excited and more than a little nervous to be tasked with the chance to continue with his extraordinary legacy,” he said of his new role.

Michael Ball’s Love Songs will air on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds from 11am in June.

