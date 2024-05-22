The Fortune Hotel host Stephen Mangan on ‘traumatic’ times in life as he ‘watched his parents die’

The Fortune Hotel host Stephen Mangan once opened up about how humour became a survival tool during his lowest points.

Best known for his roles in comedy, he has forged a distinct path through the entertainment industry.

In an interview with The Independent in 2022, the host of The Fortune Hotel spoke about how his mother’s sudden death gave him a new outlook on life.

Stephen Mangan lost both his parents to cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stephen Mangan on death of parents

The actor and comedian started in theatre and didn’t appear on television until his thirties.

“I don’t care what situation you’re in or what topic you’re talking about, humor can always be involved,” Stephen shared. “When I was going through the most traumatic and difficult times of my life when I was watching my parents die, there were moments where things were funny.”

He was only 22 when he lost his mother to colon cancer. She collapsed suddenly at dinner and died six months later.

Years later, his father passed away from a brain tumour.

“Now you could stand at the side and go, ‘Oh you find it funny that your mum’s dying? You find it funny that your dad’s dying?’ No. But as a human being, that ability to find humour in the darkest moments can save you,” he said. “I think the Brits, especially, understand dark humour and that it’s got its place.”

Stephen Mangan is currently hosting the game show The Fortune Hotel (Credit: ITV)

The Fortune Hotel host Stephen Mangan’s career

His journey through grief was met with a realisation about the kind of actor he aspired to be.

“I wasn’t really interested in being famous,” he added to the publication. “Acting is standing on a stage and saying stuff and having an audience respond. That’s the life I wanted.”

The presenter’s years on the stage became marked by significant achievements, including a Broadway stint and a Tony nomination.

Stephen is currently hosting the competition show The Fortune Hotel on ITV1.

