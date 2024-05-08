Tipping Point host Ben Shephard’s joke about ‘sleeping with all the right people’ to get TV career

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard – who is fronting the show today (Wednesday, May 8) – once made an x-rated joke about his telly career.

The 49-year-old – who is now the host of This Morning – made the hilarious quip during an interview last year…

Ben made a hilarious x-rated quip (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard makes x-rated joke

Last year saw Ben appear on the Golf Life YouTube channel.

Host of the channel, Tubes, who found fame on Soccer AM, spoke to Ben about his TV career as they played a round of golf in Burhill.

During their chat, Tubes told Ben that he was one of the “most loved TV presenters in this country”.

“Thank you. Don’t tell my wife that, she has a very different opinion,” Ben then replied.

Ben made the joke during a round of golf (Credit: Golf Life / YouTube)

Ben’s cheeky quip

Tubes then asked Ben about how his career unfolded.

“I just slept with all the right people!” Ben joked as both fell about in laughter.

Gathering themselves, Ben then continued, explaining that while in university, an audition came up for a local news station.

He then landed a role as a runner, before being offered the chance to become a presenter.

Ben’s first TV role was as a presenter of Control Freaks in 1998. This was followed by roles presenting on the Bigger Breakfast and T4 on Channel 4.

He presented on GMTV between 2000 and 2010, before joining GMB in 2014, where he stayed until earlier this year.

Ben and Cat are the new hosts of the show (Credit: ITV)

Tipping Point star Ben Shephard to remain on This Morning?

In March, Ben joined This Morning as a full-time host alongside Cat Deeley.

Earlier this month, body language expert Darren Stanton predicted that Ben will remain on the show “for some time”. However, he doesn’t have high hopes for Cat.

“I don’t think Cat’s confidence levels are as high compared to some of her counterparts. Although Ben and Cat do get on, I don’t think there is a deep connection between them,” he said, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino.

He later added: “I definitely believe he’ll be on the show for some time, whereas Cat still needs to find momentum. She appears slightly out of depth compared to other presenters on the show, but that’s not to say that things won’t change.”

Read more: The richest This Morning stars now Holly and Phil are gone – from Ben Shephard to Alison Hammond

Tipping Point airs today (Wednesday, May 8) at 4pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So, what do you think of this article? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.