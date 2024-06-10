Wildlife SOS star Simon Cowell has died at the age of 72 after a cancer battle as tributes have poured in.

In 2022, Simon shared the news of his cancer diagnosis. At the time, it was revealed the “aggressive” form of lung cancer was terminal.

Today (June 10), Wildlife Aid announced Simon’s death as fans paid tribute.

Wildlife SOS star Simon Cowell has died following his battle with cancer (Credit: BBC)

Wildlife SOS star Simon Cowell dies aged 72

A statement issued on behalf of Wildlife Aid Foundation read: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Simon Cowell MBE, conservationist, founder and CEO of the Wildlife Aid Foundation and presenter of Wildlife SOS.

“Simon passed away peacefully on Sunday (June 9) after a brave battle with cancer, surrounded by his daughters, his partner and his dogs.”

Meanwhile, it added: “Simon was one of the UK’s most respected conservationists and a passionate advocate for wildlife protection and environmental causes.

With immense sadness, we announce the passing of our CEO and founder Simon Cowell MBE. He dedicated his life to British wildlife and worked tirelessly to rescue and protect countless wild animals. He will be greatly missed. https://t.co/azpNMY78da — Wildlife Aid (@wildlifeaid) June 10, 2024

Tributes pour in for Simon

“He dedicated his life to British wildlife and worked tirelessly to ensure countless injured and orphaned animals were given a second chance in the wild through rescue, clinical treatment, and rehabilitation.

“He campaigned relentlessly to raise awareness of the plight of wildlife and the importance of all species.”

Simon passed away peacefully on Sunday after a brave battle with cancer.

The heartbreaking tribute concluded by saying: “Simon leaves two daughters, Louisa and Gemma, his partner Stana, and his two beloved goldies, Toby and Bobby.

“His loss will be greatly felt by his loved ones, 2-legged and 4-legged, alike.”

Tributes have poured in for Simon online (Credit: Photo by Andy Newbold/Solent News/Shutterstock)

Fans have paid tribute to Simon online. One person said: “A fabulous man who will be very much missed.”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Absolutely saddened to hear of Simon’s passing. We knew it wouldn’t be long but of course hoped for miracle for him.”

In addition, a third said: “Oh I’m very sorry to hear of Simon’s passing. Such a dedicated and compassionate man.”

In 2022, Simon said his cancer was treatable but not curable.

