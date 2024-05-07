Inside Archie’s fifth birthday as Prince Harry prepares for UK return – from King Charles and Camilla’s ‘gift’ to ‘complete ban’ on plastics

Prince Archie celebrated his fifth birthday on Monday ahead of his dad Prince Harry’s return to the UK.

The little boy turned five on May 6. He lives in California with his parents – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – and his younger sister Lilibet, two.

A royal expert has weighed in on the celebrations and predicted what they could have looked like. The celebrations came ahead of Harry’s return to the UK. He’s back to mark the 10th anniversary of his Invictus Games this week.

Harry and Meghan’s son Archie turned five on May 6! (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Archie birthday

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond has opened up about the plans, predicting that Archie may have celebrated with a party.

Speaking to OK!, Jennie said: “Archie’s birthday falls on a Monday this year, so it could well be that he’ll be spending it at school. We don’t know if he has started full-time education yet.

As Archie has no cousins in California, he will invite his school friends – possibly the entire class.

“Archie is probably obsessed with pirates and dinosaurs. He would have loved his grandpa’s tie when the King visited a cancer centre: he was wearing his special T-Rex tie decorated with tiny T-Rex dinosaurs. So I expect his birthday presents will be something to do with whatever his latest fad is. A battery operated car or truck maybe? A junior surf board?

“A party in the Californian sunshine is a great deal easier to organise than a party in our changeable British weather. So I expect they will have some kind of celebration in the garden of their mansion. Or maybe on the beach with some of his friends. I imagine that granny Doria will be on hand to help and join in.”

Prince Harry will return to the UK this week (Credit: Cover Images)

Elsewhere, royal expert Ingrid Seward shared her thoughts on the celebrations. Speaking to The Sun, she said: “As Archie has no cousins in California, he will invite his school friends – possibly the entire class. And the cool locals with kids and the Hollywood set.

“The party will be themed possibly Superhero which is popular with that age group. The food will be all gluten-free or possibly a choice, and there will be a themed birthday cake.”

Ingrid also suggested that games might have been arranged with an entertainer. She said there might have been a “themed adventure around the garden”.

Queen Camilla and King Charles may have sent Archie a gift (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Archie birthday gifts

She went on to claim that there could have been a “complete ban on all plastics” and a “request for no plastic presents” from Harry and Meghan.

Discussing potential gifts the birthday boy may have received, Ingrid said he might have been gifted “fancy wooden toys” and books.

She also said King Charles and Queen Camilla might have sent a gift to Archie. She said they could have picked a gift from Hamleys, which Camilla would have chosen.

Happy birthday, Archie!

