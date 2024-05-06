In Prince Harry news, the duke won’t be allowed to talk to his father, King Charles, on his own if Queen Camilla has anything to do with it, a royal expert has claimed.

Harry is back in the UK this week to promote the Invictus Games. However, a one-on-one meeting with his dad may not be on the cards…

Harry is back in the UK this week (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry news

Harry will be at St Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday (May 8) for a special ceremony to mark 10 years of the Invictus Games.

During his show on GB News yesterday (Sunday, May 5), Darren Grimes spoke to royal expert Angela Levin over the possibility of Harry reconciling with Charles during his whistlestop visit of the UK.

Angela was of the opinion that Harry wouldn’t be reconciling with any of the royals, as “no-one wants to see him”.

However, she did concede that the King would want to see Harry. But, she wasn’t sure how a meeting between the pair could happen in the short time Harry is in the country.

The King is ‘vulnerable’ (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry and King Charles reunion

Angela then went on to say that the ending of the Invictus Games ceremony will clash with the ending of the first garden party of the year. The King is expected to be in attendance.

Angela went on to say that the King will be “exhausted” after the garden party. He also has a meeting with the Prime Minister shortly afterward.

“I also know that Queen Camilla will not let Harry talk alone to his father,” Angela then claimed.

“She was there last time. He can’t be trusted and I think King Charles is vulnerable. He might say something about his health which you can absolutely bet will go around everybody because it’ll make Harry a lot of money,” she then said.

She then said that she believes Harry is still in a place “full of resentment”.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace and the Sussexes’ reps for comment.

Harry wants to see his father (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry ‘keen’ to see Charles

However, a source told The Sun last week that Harry is “keen” to meet with his father.

It’ll be the first time that they’ve met in person since February when Charles announced his cancer diagnosis.

“Harry is normally 5,000 miles away in California but by happy coincidence, on Wednesday they will be just two miles apart,” the source said.

“It’s clear he is keen to see his father as he continues his recovery and most people expect another reunion of some kind next week,” they then added.

However, it isn’t expected that Prince William will be in attendance if and when Harry meets with his father.

According to The Sun, William isn’t in the capital this week. The Prince of Wales is believed to have engagements to attend in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

