Prince Harry and Meghan warned their reputations could be ‘tarnished’ following ’embarrassing’ charity claim

In Meghan and Harry news, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been warned about their reputations following recent claims about their charity.

The couple’s charity, Archewell Foundation, was recently branded “delinquent” in a letter from California’s attorney general Rob Bonta – something that it’s since denied.

However, a PR expert said Harry and Meghan face “embarrassment” and potentially a decline in public interest amid the reports.

After the charity reports, the postponed launch of Meghan’s podcast and a lack-lustre promotion of the Duchess’ lifestyle brand (American Riviera Orchard), the couple have some serious work to do to gain the public’s trust it seems.

PR expert Ryan McCormick claimed to The Mirror that these issues could impact their reputation. He explained: “Meghan and Harry’s charity being found delinquent is an embarrassment. It could be an indication of greater problems that lie beneath the surface.”

The expert went on to say: “There seems to be an ongoing PR push to keep the duo’s names in the press. In order to appear relevant and engaged in numerous projects.

“What happens if their deliverables are not well received or again, get postponed? Their reputations will be tarnished and public interest will decline.”

Despite the claims, an Archewell Foundation spokesperson told the publication: “We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing.

“Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS’s processes and procedures. Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the Foundation without error or wrongdoing.”

Last week, Prince harry visited the UK to attend a ceremony to celebrate the Invictus Games, without Meghan by his side. Since then, the couple have jetted off on a tour of Nigeria.

Whilst in the UK, however, King Charles failed to make arrangements to see his son, due to a reported full diary.

Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, has shared his theories as to why their reunion didn’t take place.

He told Closer: “Charles negotiated not to have a confrontation. He doesn’t want it and he doesn’t need it – he’s not well enough to cope with it all. No, Harry wasn’t invited to the party.

“Plus, the King has a notorious temper and, if Harry riles him too much, once something is said it can’t be unsaid. And that would give him ammunition to take back to the States. So it’s better to steer clear of it.”

Paul continued: “I don’t buy that his father didn’t have time to see him. Harry knew he was coming for these two days, the King knew. What’s happening is Camilla is whispering in one ear and William is whispering in the other ear. What they’re saying is: ‘He’s trouble, he can’t be trusted, don’t let him in the doors. He’s dangerous.”

