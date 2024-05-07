William and Kate left “livid” amid Prince Harry’s UK trip: ‘They are both seething’

In Prince Harry news, there has been reports that Princess Catherine and Prince William are less than impressed with his solo trip to the UK.

In fact, the Prince and Princess of Wales are apparently “seething” that the Duchess of Sussex has failed to accompany Harry.

Especially as Harry and Meghan will be embarking on another trip.

As Harry lands in the UK (May 7) for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, Meghan will soon be meeting him abroad for a short tour of Nigeria.

However, this hasn’t gone down well with some of the other royals, apparently.

Prince Harry news

It seems that William and Kate aren’t pleased with what Harry’s upcoming tour entails.

The couple are apparently “livid” that Meghan is joining him for the latter part of his travels. Supposedly, they think their visit to Nigeria implies that they are upholding royal duties.

A source told Closer: “William and Kate are livid that Meghan and Harry are taking on this Africa tour and acting like they’re royals again.

"Their latest 'royal roadshow' has left them both seething.

“In their eyes, they’re just picking and choosing what suits them and benefits their bank balance and image, and their latest ‘royal roadshow’ has left them both seething.”

King Charles snubs Duke of Sussex visit

The Duke of Sussex’s rep has confirmed today (May 7), that Harry will not visit King Charles during his UK trip.

They have issued a statement blaming the lack of a family reunion on the monarch’s “full programme”.

It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme.

It stated: “It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.”

The statement continued: “The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

A source had claimed beforehand: “Harry is normally 5,000 miles away in California but by happy coincidence on Wednesday they will be just two miles apart.

“It’s clear he is keen to see his father as he continues his recovery and most people expect another reunion of some kind next week.”

Royal commentator, Charlotte Griffiths, previously told GB News why she believed Meghan would skip out on the visit.

She said: “If Meghan was to come to the UK, it would be really difficult. It would bring up terrible memories of the past for her. And awkward moments when she was in various churches and things.”

Meghan Markle misses out on UK trip

Harry is expected to speak at a service, marking the Invictus Games anniversary, on May 8 at St Paul’s Cathedral.

However, unfortunately, Meghan will not be in attendance. A recent insider shed light on why this may be.

A source previously told Bella: “Meghan feels that she’s been cast aside and treated like the Wicked Witch of the West. Simply for speaking her mind. Not to mention the way she feels Harry has been treated.

“He’s received ten times more flak from his family than Andrew ever has. The double standard is glaring.”

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace representatives for comment.

